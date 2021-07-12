Bank of Montreal Can Sells 115,109 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xerox were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

