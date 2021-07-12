Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 363,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.