Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,641 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKR. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

