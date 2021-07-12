Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.04 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

