Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.