BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Gap Down to $27.67

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $27.01. BancorpSouth Bank shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 2,442 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

