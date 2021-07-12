Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 21,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 396,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.