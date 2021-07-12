Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.