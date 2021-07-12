B. Riley Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

