Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $18,036,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.