Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,795. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $203.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.