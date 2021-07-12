Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.75. 1,322,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

