Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.75. 1,322,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.