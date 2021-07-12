Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

