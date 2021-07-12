Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 397,142 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

