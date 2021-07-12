Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY remained flat at $$51.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. Aurubis has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

