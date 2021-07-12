aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

