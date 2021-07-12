Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $98.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.