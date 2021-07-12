AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

