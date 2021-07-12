Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 409,962 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 409,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.22% of DHT worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.