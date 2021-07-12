Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 298,435 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,435 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Nielsen worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 678,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

