Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of CareTrust REIT worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

