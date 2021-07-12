Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.13 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $39.53 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

