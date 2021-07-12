Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,799 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

