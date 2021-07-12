Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,446 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $476.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

