ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 320,861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320,861 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 320.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 241,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $4,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.