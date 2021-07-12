ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

