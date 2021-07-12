ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $125.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

