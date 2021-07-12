ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $251,299.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

