Apple (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 256 at Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:J) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

