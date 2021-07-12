Apple Inc (LON:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc (LON:WM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

