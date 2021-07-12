Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000. Quanta Services makes up about 5.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

