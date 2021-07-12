Appian Way Asset Management LP Purchases 92,167 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 2.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.