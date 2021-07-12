Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $198,000 in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Slam alerts:

SLAMU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.