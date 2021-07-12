Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.42

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.
Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
