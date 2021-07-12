Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.42

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

