Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $76.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

