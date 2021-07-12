Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEMY. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $2.5681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

