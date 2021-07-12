Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

