Andra AP fonden Sells 27,200 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

