Andra AP fonden Has $6.87 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,488,825 shares of company stock worth $108,362,909. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.