Andra AP fonden Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $375.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

