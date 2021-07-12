Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.