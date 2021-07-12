Andra AP fonden Acquires 8,300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

