Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $144.90

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.18.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

