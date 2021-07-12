Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $15.27

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.88 on Friday. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.