Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $78.86

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,410. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $38,474,000 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

