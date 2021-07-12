Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $76.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Graco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Graco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.68 on Friday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

