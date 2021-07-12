Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $353.33

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.20.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

GNRC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a one year low of $126.02 and a one year high of $440.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

