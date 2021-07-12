Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $55.83

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BECN traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $18,142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

