Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE MPC opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
