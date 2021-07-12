Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

