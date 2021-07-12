Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

WING traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.05. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,428. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,482,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

